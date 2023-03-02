A Dead by Daylight film is in the works

Behaviour Interactive has teamed with Atomic Monster and Blumhouse to develop Dead by Daylight into a feature film.

Blumhouse was founded by Jason Blum, producer for such films as Get Out, The Black Phone, Halloween (2018), and others. Atomic Monster was founded by James Wan, writer, director, and producer of such films as Saw, The Conjuring 2, Aquaman, and more.

Dead by Daylight | Tools Of Torment | Official Trailer

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to work with Jason Blum and James Wan, two giants of the horror film industry, to further expand the Dead by Daylight universe,” says Stephen Mulrooney, EVP at Behaviour Interactive.

"Atomic Monster and Blumhouse are the ideal partners to craft Dead by Daylight’s killer entrance onto the big screen.”

“In Dead by Daylight, the Behaviour team has created a love letter to the world of horror, building an incredible environment teeming with atmosphere and terrifying villains — perfect for a scary cinematic adaptation,” adds James Wan, Atomic Monster Founder and CEO.

“We’re big fans of the game at Atomic Monster and are thrilled to be teaming up with Blumhouse to bring this frighteningly visceral world to the big screen.”

The search for a director and screenwriter is underway, with Jason Blum "determined to find the perfect fit."

“There are so many fans of Dead by Daylight out there and think it's imperative we find someone who appreciates and loves the world as much as we do to help us bring the game to the big screen," said Blum.

“We know our partners at Behaviour and Atomic Monster will help us bring the best version of this game to life.”

Producers include Wan, Blum, and Mulrooney. Executive producers include Behaviour Interactive’s Remi Racine, Atomic Monster’s Michael Clear, and Judson Scott, along with Blumhouse’s Ryan Turek, and Striker Entertainment’s Russell Binder.

Further updates and developments will be shared in the future.

Dead by Daylight is an asymmetric multiplayer survival horror game that plays as a 1v4 in which one player takes on the role of a Killer and the other four play as Survivors.

Released in 2016, it has received numerous updates and content drops over the years, and characters and settings from other franchises have appeared in the game. These include A Nightmare on Elm Street, Evil Dead, Scream, Halloween, Hellraiser, Left 4 Dead, Resident Evil, Saw, Silent Hill, Stranger Things, and more.