Warner Bros. Games has released a new MultiVersus cinematic trailer revealing The Joker as the latest playable character to join the upcoming free-to-play platform fighter.

The character will be voiced by actor Mark Hamill, who previously played the iconic madman in the Batman: Arkham video game series and Batman: The Animated Series before retiring from his role as the DC Super-Villain.

Of course, the news isn’t much of a surprise considering a datamine of the open beta suggested Hamill and The Joker would be added to the game at some point.

MultiVersus is a free-to-play crossover fighting game developed by Player First Games and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. The game features various characters from television, film, comics, and cartoons, and by all accounts, it's a rather popular and fun game.

The Joker will be available when the game releases on May 28 for PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S with full cross-play and cross-progression support.

The free-to-play platform fighter will feature an ever-expanding roster of popular characters including Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Harley Quinn, Black Adam, Shaggy and Velma, Bugs Bunny, the Tasmanian Devil (Taz), and Marvin the Martian.

Other fighters include Arya Stark from Game of Thrones, Tom & Jerry, Finn the Human and Jake the Dog, Steven Universe and Garnet, the Iron Giant, LeBron James, Rick and Morty, Gizmo and Stripe from the Gremlins films, and an original creature named Reindog.