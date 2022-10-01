MultiVersus datamine suggests Mark Hamill's Joker may be coming to the game

Mark Hamill's Joker from Batman: The Animated Series will come to MultiVersus at some point, it seems.

That's according to voice lines found in a recent datamine of the game by Twitter user Laisul.

MultiVersus - Rick Gameplay Trailer

As you can hear, the voice lines seem to indicate Joker will be part of an announcer pack.

Back in August, another datamine of voice lines seemed to indicate characters the Wicked Witch of the West from The Wizard of Oz along with Beetlejuice would come to the game as announcers.

Other datamines proved to be on the money revealing Gizmo, Rick and Morty, and LeBron James would be included in the game. The March datamine also indicated Samurai Jack, Ted Lasso, Game of Thrones' dragon mother Daenerys Targaryen, Ben 10, Godzilla, and many others were also on the docket. Stripe from the Gremlin's film and Black Adam were also in the datamine, and both are currently listed as coming soon to the game.

MultiVersus is a free-to-play crossover fighting game developed by Player First Games and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. The game features various characters from television, film, comics, and cartoons, and by all accounts, it's a rather popular and fun game.