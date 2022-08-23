MultiVersus has attracted over 20 million folks itching for a fight between superheroes and cartoon characters

Warner Bros. Games and developer Player First Games have announced MultiVersus, the free-to-play fighter that pits superheroes and cartoon characters against each other, has surpassed over 20 million players since the open beta started July 26.

The milestone follows the kickoff of MultiVersus Season 1, which began August 15 with a new Battle Pass.

The season will also bring a new variety of characters like Morty Smith (Rick and Morty), who will join today. Later in the season, Black Adam (DC), Stripe (Gremlins), and Rick Sanchez (Rick and Morty) will join the roster.

You can expect more heroes and personalities in the coming months. New modes will also be coming to the game as part of Season 1, including Classic Arcade and Ranked modes.

Featuring rollback netcode for online competition, the team-based 2v2 game features an all-star cast of iconic characters such as Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Harley Quinn, Shaggy and Velma, Bugs Bunny and Tasmanian Devil, Arya Stark, Tom & Jerry, Jake the Dog and Finn the Human, Steven Universe and Garnet, Iron Giant, LeBron James, and the original character Reindog.

During the open beta, which doesn't have an end date, MultiVersus will continue to get updated with new characters, maps, seasonal content, and more in the months ahead.

You can get in on the fun yourself for free on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S with full cross-play and cross-progression support across all platforms.