MultiVersus has closed its open beta, but you can still practice offline until it's back

Almost a year on from the start of the game's open beta, MultiVersus has shut down all online functionality until it properly launches next year.

Back in March, MultiVersus developer Player announced that the game would be temporarily shutting down, with a full launch supposedly coming some time in 2024. That time has now come, with the game closing its servers in the early hours of the morning. Booting up the game now will have you meet with the message, "Thank you for your support throughout our Open Beta! The feedback and inspiration has been amazing… We plan to be back and better than ever with new content, features, modes and more when the game returns next year and will ensure that all of your progress and content will carry over."

It's a pretty baffling decision on Player First's part, considering that you could buy battle passes, skins, and more with actual money. Currently there's just the promise that the game will return next year, though whether that's enough to bring players back is another question.

I wouldn't call things all bad, though, as if you do like the game, you can still play the game in limited offline modes, like local matches and the game's training room, so you can at least get some practice in. Plus, all characters will be available to try out, alongside all the cosmetics too, as shared on an FAQ page. The downside, though, is that all of this will be locked again when the game comes back next year, so swings and roundabouts really.

It should also be noted that the refund policy hasn't changed, which is that you can't get any just because the open beta has shut down.

MultiVersus definitely fell from grace after its strong launch, with the player count plummeting in the mounts following. Let's see if things pick up again when it comes back in 2024.