Sow the seeds of fun with Steam's Farming Fest - we've picked the perfect games for every kind of virtual farmer

Steam's Farm Fest is in full swing, and whether you're a seasoned farmer or a curious newcomer, there's a perfect plot waiting for you.

Whether the farm is realistic, fairy-filled, on the back of a dinosaur on a distant planet, or something in between, there’s something for everyone on sale through May 6.

We've picked out a basketful of our favorite farming games on sale, so grab your virtual hoe, rake, and watering can and get to planting.

Stardew Valley: This is a no-brainer, and you know all about this game by now, so we won’t bore you with the details. Just buy it if you haven’t already because you can get it for less than a tenner for the time being.

The Wandering Village: At 25% off during the sale, another game that is a must-buy, this city-building/farming simulation game is set on the back of a giant, wandering creature. Build your settlement and form a relationship with the colossus as you survive together in a hostile, yet beautiful post-apocalyptic world contaminated by poisonous plants.

Clanfolk: Travel to the Scottish Highlands and live off your environment to survive. You can fish, gather, hunt, and farm as you prepare for the winter. Build an inn, trade with other clans, have children, and marry them off. Doing it right will see your clan prosper across the generations. Currently 40% off, you can try the demo out before you decide to buy it or not.

Rusty’s Retirement: This idle-farming simulator was designed to sit at the bottom of your screen allowing you to work on other tasks while caring for your farm With Overwhelmingly Positive reviews, you will plant crops and watch Rusty water, nurture, and harvest. Unlock new crops as you progress, produce clean and energy-efficient biofuel, and then sell it to other machine inhabitants. It is on sale for 10% off and a bargain at $6.29.

Melody of Seasons: This Early Access game is 50% off and tasks you with harvesting crops, raising livestock, foraging, fishing, mining, crafting, and cooking. Get to know the locals, collect items, and uncover mysteries while at it. Customize your appearance, upgrade your house, and improve your farm. You can even get married and have a kid.

Unwind and enjoy the slow life in Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles, a relaxing open-world adventure game. Yonder is set in the world of Gemea, a natural island paradise with eight distinct environments ranging from tropical beaches to snow-capped summits.

Cattails: Wildwood Story: This is a great game, plus at 30% off, there’s no reason not to buy it. If you want, you can try the demo first, but we think you’ll enjoy it. Why? Because you play as a cat. In it, you'll lead your colony into the mysterious Wildwood where you will hunt prey, harvest herbs, collect magical treasures, and defend your new home from intruders. You can build a town to recruit new cats, get to know the residents, fall in love and even raise a litter of kittens. Get your meow down pat, and then grab the game while it’s on sale.

Fabledom: It’s not on sale, but this Early Access game is really adorable. Set in a fairytale world, this looks like your deal laid-back city builder where you grow a settlement, trade, and use diplomacy to ally or challenge your neighbors, .!

Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles: Yonder is set in Gemea, a natural island with eight distinct environments ranging from tropical beaches to snow-capped summits; but things aren’t all they seem as the mysterious Murk has taken hold of the land. As the hero of Gemea, you can seek out the hidden and whimsical creatures known as Sprites and use their power to clear the Murk and restore nature’s beauty. As you explore, you can barter with locals, discover unique materials to craft with, befriend wildlife, and even create a working farm. It is currently 75% off.

My Time at Sandrock: In our opinion, every Steam user needs this game in their library. While not on sale, you’ll want to give this game a try - promise. Ste in the desert community of Sandrock, you take on the role of a fledgling builder, use your toolset to gather resources, construct machines, and turn your run-down workshop into a production facility to save the town from economic ruin. Use your workshop’s profits to turn the empty prairie into farmable land, grow crops for extra cash or transform them into cooked dishes, attend festivals, find secrets, and more.

Coral Island: Yet another game not on sale, but worth the price, Coral Island is a laid-back reimagining of farm sim games. In it, you can be who you want and experience island living at your own pace - live off the land, nurture animals, build relationships with the townsfolk, and make the world around you a more vital and harmonious place.

Plantera 2: Golden Acorn: In this game, you start with nothing more than a small flat plot of land and a few vegetable crops to harvest for money. Eventually, you will find you’ve created a sprawling sanctuary of plants, vegetables, bushes, trees, and cute animals and creatures. But, you will need to buy additional crops and gain experience and money to level up your garden and unlock new, more advanced, crops and items. Build your garden around a magical tree to attract Mellows, round blue creatures that will help you pick up things, harvest your plants, and harvest the tree’s golden acorns. You can grab this gem for 30% off.

Sun Haven: At 30% off, this game looks really interesting, and we’ve added it to our Wishlist. In it, you have just arrived in Sun Haven to find it’s been struck by dark magic. With only a handful of money and some rusty tools, it’s up to you to build a farm, grow crops, raise livestock, craft items, mine ores, defeat bosses, catch fish, cook recipes, decorate your farm, complete quests, fall in love, and explore what lies beyond the forests of the medieval town - and eventually become the hero of Sun Haven and stop the darkness before it’s too late.

Timberborn: With Overwhelmingly Positive reviews, this Early Acces game is another on our Wishlist. In it, you are a beaver living in a world where mankind turned Earth into a dry wasteland and perished. You will pick one of the beaver factions and see how long your colony can last. Choose between the nature-friendly Folktails or the industrious Iron Teeth and prepare your settlement for recurring droughts and waves of toxic waste. Stockpile on food, and keep fields and forests alive. You will need to rely on both natural water sources and artificial irrigation and even supercharge your colony with mechanized beavers.

Other farming simulation games on sale include the wonderful My Time at Portia, Roots of Pacha, Palia, Before the Green Moon, Mars Base, Farming Simulator 22, Pioneers of Pagonia, Monster Harvest, Manor Lords (another must-have), the super fun Voltaire: The Vegan Vampire, Moonstone Island, Settlement Survival, Littlewood, Windmender, the awesome Travellers Rest, Forager, Lightyear Frontier, and many, many more.