Daredevil: Born Again gets a new release window, and a shorter episode count than you're expecting

Disney has finally given Daredevil: Born again a new release window, but after all the reshoots, it's sounding like there'll be a whole lot less episodes to expect.

Yesterday, the house of mouse confirmed that Daredevil: Born Again will be coming to Disney+ March 2025, a whole year later than it was originally set to premiere. A trailer was also shown behind closed doors, so unfortunately there's nothing for you to see today, though IGN was able to share what takes place in it. It shows Matt Murdock once again wearing the iconic Daredevil suit while narrating that the "entire system is against you... it's often Davis vs. Goliath." There are apparently some glimpses of Kingpin, Foggy, and Karen too, and after an action sequence, Murdock is asked "what kind of lawyer are you?" to which he retorts "a really good one" while putting on a broken pair of his glasses.

Daredevil: Born Again underwent a huge series of reshoots earlier this year, after Marvel announced that the series would be getting a major overhaul last year. This has seemingly led to the return of Jon Bernthal as The Punisher, and Foggy and Karen were only confirmed to be returning earlier this year, so clearly some big changes are being made. With those creative changes has also come some changes to how many episodes there will be. Speaking to TVLine at the Upfront red carpet yesterday, where the new Daredevil trailer was shown off, series lead Charlie Cox confirmed that they had filmed nine episodes, half of the originally promised 18.

That makes a lot more sense given the length of previous Marvel TV series on Disney+ - none of the shows released so far have had an episode count longer than nine, and in the streaming era it's pretty rare for a season of television to last longer than 10 episodes. Disney and Marvel itself are yet to confirm the series' length though, so it is always possible this could change before its March 2025 release date.