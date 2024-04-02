A set photo for Disney's Daredevil basically confirms Jon Bernthal is back as The Punisher, even if no one will admit it

Nobody will admit it, but a recently shared set photo has essentially confirmed we'll be seeing Jon Bernthal as The Punisher once more in Daredevil: Born Again.

Fans have been waiting for the return of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, pretty much since he appeared in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home. The upcoming comeback for the beloved character is supposed to take place sometime in 2025, though it has had some creative trouble along the way - it received a big creative overhaul in September last year, with filming having been restarted earlier this year. Of course we know that Cox is back as Daredevil, but many fans have been hoping that Bernthal would also be back as Frank Castle, better known by his anti hero persona The Punisher. And a recent set photo with a fan essentially seems to be confirming that he is, in fact, back.

As you can see in the above photo Bernthal took with a fan, he's looking a bit worse for wear, but we can pretty safely assume this is all just make-up,unless the actor has suddenly taken to method acting (thanks, Collider). This isn't the first we've heard of Bernthal taking part in the series, either - Marvel seems pretty intent on keeping the official cast list pretty quiet, but a report from The Hollywood Reporter last year did claim that he had joined the Disney+ series. There hasn't been an official word on the matter since then, but plenty of speculation has happened all the same.

Things are looking quite quiet for the MCU this year, though, as the only big film due out this year is Deadpool & Wolverine, a title that the director of X-Men: First Class thinks will be the "jolt" the MCU needs. Whether that pans out, and if Bernthal actually ends up in Daredevil or not, we'll just have to wait and see.