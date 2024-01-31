X-Men: First Class director thinks Deadpool 3 is the "jolt" the struggling MCU needs

Matthew Vaughn, the director behind X-Men: First Class and Days of Future Past, has seen bits of Deadpool 3, and he thinks it could "save the whole Marvel universe."

We all know that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is struggling a bit. Last year's The Marvels was the lowest-grossing movie in the series' history, the same year that the critical failure Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania arrived. It's not too surprising, considering the whole story kind of felt wrapped up in a film literally called "Endgame," but it does obviously put Marvel in a tricky situation. According to Vaughn, even if he's not actually involved in the project, Deadpool 3 might just have what it takes to breathe some life back into the waning popularity of the MCU.

While promoting his current film Argylle on the BroBible's Post-Credit podcast, Vaughn spoke about the upcoming threequel that stars Ryan Reynolds and sees the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. "The few snippets that I know about Deadpool vs. Wolverine - or Wolverine vs. Deadpool, I’m sure that argument between Ryan and Hugh is happening as we speak - are unbelievable," Vaughn said. "That’s going to be the jolt… the Marvel universe is about to have a jolt of them and it’s going to bring that body back to life… I think Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are about to save the whole Marvel universe."

Deadpool 3 only wrapped up production last week, six months before it's supposed to release in cinemas. That would normally be quite a quick post-production turnaround, though shooting was delayed last year due to the writer and actor strikes, so some of the film had already been shot. There still isn't an official plot synopsis either, so for now we'll just have to wait.

The tentatively titled Deadpool 3 is set to release in cinemas July 26, later this year.