With an Instagram post, Ryan Reynolds has revealed that Deadpool 3 has finally wrapped up production. Now comes a six-month rush to finish it in post-production.

"The suit hides blood. Also sweat... but today, with Deadpool wrapping, it’s mostly tears," the post reads. Reynolds also thanked his two closest collaborators on the threequel: Hugh Jackman, who can't escape the Wolverine role, and Marvel newcomer Shawn Levy, who's also attached to direct a Star Wars movie at some point in the future (unless it's cancelled like many others have been).

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Jackman also celebrated the production wrap-up on Twitter/X, highlighting the fact that, at 55 years old, he's really thankful to finally be able to go back to a normal diet... and to shave the beard and iconic Wolverine mutton chops.

While it feels like Deadpool 3 has had one of the smoothest creative processes in recent memory at the House of M, this first Deadpool feature under the Disney-Marvel Studios umbrella has also had to overcome huge obstacles such as two strikes that cut its production in half and some pretty massive leaks. A silver lining is that the SAG-AFTRA strike allowed the post-production teams to make progress on the half of the movie that was already shot, but we're guessing that six months to work and polish the remaining 50% isn't ideal regardless. Plus, Marvel Studios' infamous reshoots could still (and probably will) happen.

Marvel Studios has been struggling a bit recently besides Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Loki season 2, so both the studio and its Disney overlords are counting on the Fox-inherited, R-rated subfranchise to lead them another win before they come back out swinging again in 2025, after major creative shakeups and big delays.

Unless further delays hit the Disney slate of theatrical releases, Deadpool 3 will cut into cinemas worldwide on July 26, 2024. It's the one and only Marvel Cinematic Universe flick coming out this year.