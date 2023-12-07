If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Ryan Reynolds' answer to the Deadpool 3 leaks is fake leaks

You gotta admit he's good at this.

Deadpool 3 - Deadpool and Wolverine
After some pretty spicy Deadpool 3 set pictures — which we won't share — hit the Internet earlier this week, Ryan Reynolds is dropping some leaks of his own, but they're not what anyone was expecting.

The actor shared his more serious thoughts about the whole set pictures and leaks situation yesterday, asking fan sites and social channels to stop spreading images and information which are meant to be surprises. But today, he was in a more cheerful and jokey mood, dropping some leaks of his own which are equal parts fake and hilarious.

Things started off wackily enough with a Predator cameo (which, honestly, wouldn't be outside the realm of possibility) and only get more hilarious as Mickey Mouse and even Steve Urkel showed up. There were some smaller jokes thrown in there too for those into deeper cuts. The lesson? Reynolds, aka the real Deadpool, is a master shitposter and doesn't play by the usual studio rules when it comes to leaks and social media chatter. The thread below is just the latest episode in a series of unexpected posts by the actor.

It's been an unusual (and quite open, we must say) marketing campaign for Marvel Studios' only 2024 movie. By the way, have you met Dogpool yet?

Deadpool 3 has just gone back in front of the cameras after being interrupted mid-production by the SAG-AFTRA strike. Despite this major hiccup, extensive post-production work has been done while shooting was stopped, so the movie can still realistically hit its new July 26, 2024, release date. Because of all the timeline and multiversal shenanigans, the movie is also expected to be one of the most important pre-Avengers: Secret Wars MCU entries, which, when coupled with Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine, could make it a much-needed big hit for Marvel Studios and Disney.

And yes, before you ask, it'll be R-rated.

