Fear not, Manor Lords players have found a possible solution to trading post traffic jams - the medieval drive-thru

Hello. You know Manor Lords, that fun little early access thing that lets you build a nice little medieval village and slowly take over the world by producing more little gamebesons than your tunic-wearing foes? Well, some people have been running into a very, er, non-medieval issue in it. And now there's an equally non-medieval solution doing the rounds.

You see, one of the very useful little things you can build in your perfect recreation of a little Bavarian hamlet is a trading post, which, as you might expect, allows you to import and export goods to other places. Naturally, this means that the families you've assigned to it are constantly going out on and returning from trips to transport goods back and forth.

As some folks who've really decided to go all-in on the commodity trading have been highlighting, if you've got enough traffic coming in and out of your trading post, you can end up with traffic jams - or traffic accidents - as villagers and merchants try to guide their carts in and out of the post.

The game's developers have pinned the problem on the game just not being able to cope with how many wagons have been spawned in, which, I mean, yeah, I can see why it might not anticipate you importing enough clay to cause an entire town's worth of folks to descend on your trading post all at once.

The good news is that, for folks who want to push their town's trading exploits to the max, it seems there is at least one possible solution - set up a medieval drive-thru. Yes. That's what one player on Reddit has done, and they say it's worked a dream.

"Once I hit 1000 population, the trading post became a major bottleneck," user StraightUp-Reviews wrote, "Turning it into a drive-through solved the issue for me. I just crossed [the] 2000 [population mark]." How does imitating your favourite fast food joint solve medieval traffic jams, you ask?

Well, the player helpfully explained it, saying: "By turning the building AWAY from the direction that the traders come, it forces them to enter through the back door, which then pushes the ones trying to exit out the front - bug fixed."

If you try it, you'll probably have to resist making jokes about Big Smoke's order ever five minutes, but if the clip above's anything to go by, the medival drive-thru does looks pretty damn mesmerising and satisfying when it's in full swing. Just make sure you watch out for someone rocking up in a horse-drawn SUV and ordering enough bread to pump up the jams again.

