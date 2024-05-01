Good news, there's a new Batman Arkham game! Just ignore the fact you'll need a Meta Quest 3 to play it

Those of you wishing for a new Batman: Arkham game will soon have your wish granted, though it might not be exactly how you envisioned it.

Earlier this year, Rocksteady released its latest addition to its Batman Arkhamverse with Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Unfortunately, it did not go down very well with either fans or critics, and months later the game still isn't in a state that many would describe as good. But, all is not lost, as a new Batman: Arkham game was announced! The catch? It's releasing exclusively on the Meta Quest 3. Revealed earlier today with a short teaser trailer, Batman: Arkham Shadow is the latest title to take part in the Arkhamverse Rocksteady established all those years ago, though it won't be the ones developing it.

Arkham Shadow will instead be developed by Iron Man VR developer Camouflaj (yes, I spelt that right) alongside Oculus Studios, in partnership with Warner Bros. and DC. A blog post that accompanied the game's announcement explains that "evil stalks the streets. Gotham City is in danger. And you’re the only one who can save it." That tells us literally nothing about what you'll actually be doing in the game, nor does it even confirm you'll actually be playing as Batman, but I am going to go out on a limb here and assume that you will.

The trailer, which you can see above, also features a whole bunch of rats, so I'm going to make another assumption here and guess that the lesser known Batman villain Ratcatcher will be the main antagonist on this occasion, given that he can control them. Ratcatcher has actually been referenced in the Arkham games before, though he's never been directly featured, so this'll be a first for him.

If you're interested in learning more, apparently it will be making an appearance at this year's Summer Game Fest on June 7, so stay tuned for that.