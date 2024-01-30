Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League no-review round-up - all the non-reviews ahead of the game's release

The first big game of the year is inarguably Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. It’s a major live service project from Warner Bros., and Batman Arkham developer Rocksteady. It also looks like it might be 2024's first big miss.

We can't say for sure, however, until some sort of consensus forms. And for that to happen, reviews (from critics and players) will need to be published. But none exist for Suicide Squad just yet, and won’t do for a while.

The reason, of course, if you haven’t already guessed, is that publisher Warner Bros. Games elected not to send out early review code to media outlets. This appears to be a universal decision, affecting outlets in North America as well as Europe.

You may have already seen major outlets like IGN, and our sister site Eurogamer post about not having access to review code. We won't have a review for you just yet either. This means no reviews will be available on the day of release, but you can expect them to start appearing next week.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is, of course, a live service game that requires a costant internet connection - until the promised offline mode arrives post-launch. This could be - and often cited as - the reason why review code isn't shared until servers go live.

If you keep your ear to the ground, however, you’ll know that servers are already live for Suicide Squad. In fact, Rocksteady announced just yesterday that it had to take them offline for maintenance to fix a story completion bug.

This is why the live service excuse doesn’t quite hold up in this case. As is always the case with these sort of PSAs, it is worth remembering that the media is not owed review code, so it is entirely within publishers' rights to delay sending out code, or withhold it entirely. Publishers have, however, in the past whitelisted media accounts to allow them to play live service games early, and provided unique accounts in other cases.

The good news is that VG247, and most other outlets, are expecting code at some point today for the launch of the Deluxe Edition, which unlocks later today ahead of the official launch on Friday, February 2.

One can’t help but wonder, however, if the seemingly overwhelmingly negative response the game received in previews has impacted WB’s decision here. This certainly isn’t the first time a publisher has done this, and won’t be the last.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be available on Steam, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. It supports cross-play and cross-progression between all three platforms.