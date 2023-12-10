Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is getting a post-launch update with an offline mode

For those of you with bad internet or zero desire to play Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League with friends, there's some good new: a post-launch update will add in an offline mode.

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that to play Suicide Squad, you'd need to have an always-on internet connection, even if you just wanted to play the game in single-player. It's an annoying growing trend in games, somewhat understandable for games that are predominantly online, less-so for games like this one. However, following the latest Suicide Squad trailer at this week's The Game Awards, a Rocksteady representative shared in the official Suicide Squad Discord (no, I didn't know it existed either) that there will in fact be an offline mode after all (thanks, PC Gamer).

"In addition to our latest trailer, we also have some news to share," wrote Rocksteady rep EpicYeti. "We're happy to confirm, we are planning to add an offline story mode that will give players the option to experience the main campaign without an internet connection. We’re aiming to add this update in 2024 and will provide more details when available."

Obviously there's no word on when we can expect the update, but if you were interested up until hearing it was online-only, you'll just have to wait a little bit longer than most players to jump into it. And if you have a stable enough internet connection anyway, it's not like the game isn't designed to be played alone, so you'll be fine no matter what choice you make.

The Game Awards trailer, which you can check out above, didn't really reveal anything new, but it did give us another look at the main Justice League members you'll supposedly have to end up killing, as well as glimpses of The Flash and Green Lantern boss fights. Superman got a little tease at the end, and we also got to hear another bit of Kevin Conroy's last performance as Batman.

Kill the Justice League isn't the only Suicide Squad project out next year, as it's also getting an anime adaptation that doesn't look half bad.