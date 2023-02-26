Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League requires an internet connection, even in single-player

It turns out that despite being able to play the entire thing in single-player, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is always online.

After a long wait and more than one delay, Suicide Squad is finally due out in May, with the recent State of Play from PlayStation actually showing off a good amount of gameplay. So far it's looking… fine, maybe even good if you like words like "Gear Score," or possibly terrible if you hate them. Outdated bits of game design aside, there's a bit of a catch to Rocksteady's latest: the game is always online, even if you just want to play the game in single-player.

If you head to the game's FAQ page, you'll find a collection of questions about the game that might help you understand some of the stuff any of the trailers might not have covered all too well. One thing the recent trailer definitely didn't cover is the question listed in the FAQ, "Is an internet connection required to play Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?" The official answer to that one is, "Yes, an internet connection is required to play Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League solo or via online co-op."

Just why that decision has been made wasn't answered in the FAQ, but it's certainly an annoying one. If I had a nickel for every major, four-player co-op game from a highly esteemed developer that forces you to have an internet connection even though the game is entirely playable in single-player mode, I'd only have two nickels (looking at you, Redfall), but it's weird that it happened twice.

Suicide Squad looks to sit in an odd spot, trying to offer that single-player quality that Rocksteady is known for, while tapping into the live-service side of the industry that way too many games are after these days. We all know how that turned out for Marvel's Avengers.

On top of having a "Gear Score," Suicide Squad will also have a Battle Pass which just unlocks cosmetics that have no bearing on said Gear Score. Why a title like this needs a Battle Pass cough (we know why) cough is anyone's guess, but hey, you'll be able to find out for yourself how intrusive it is when the game launches on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on May 26.