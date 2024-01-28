Suicide Squad might be a live service game, but the devs say they don't intend to waste your time

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is a live service game, but it's one that will respect your time, if the devs are to be believed.

Easily one of the biggest problems with live service games is that you kind of need to be constantly playing them in order to keep up with it all. For some strange reason (ahem, money), Rocksteady's upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is a live service title - but with how it's shaping up, it could be spelling the end of live service. In a recent Q&A over in the game's official Discord server, the devs have said that the game will respect your time (thanks, PCGamer). While it might be live service, you won't actually have to play everything as it's coming out, as you can play through a battle pass even once the season for it is over.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Studio director Darius Sadeghian explained that "you will be able to go back and play previous Battle Passes after a Season ends. We believe that our team has created some of the best looking cosmetic items ever, and we want those to be available for our players to enjoy without fear that they'll miss out on anything." On top of that, Sadeghian noted that the two "episodes" added each season will all be replayable, which will apparently include things like "new gear (including an Infamy set themed around an iconic DC villain), new missions, and new boss fights all for the low, low price of (you guessed it) free!"

Game director Axel Rydby also made it clear that you can complete all of the game and its extra content can be played solo, or in "any group configuration," including a scenario like if "the fourth player in your 4-player squad couldn't make it because they have the audacity to have a life outside of the game." Rydby went on to say that the team doesn't want the game to "feel like a life commitment or be a game where you have to sacrifice a lot to see all the content on offer, or feel like you're not making good progress in the game if you can't play hundreds of hours. We want this game to be generous, both with your time and with all the features we have to offer."

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is less than a week away now, as it's launching on February 2, so it won't be long until we know what the much delayed game is actually like.