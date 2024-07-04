Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League hasn't been the AAA hit Warner Bros. Games was hoping for, but the promised post-launch content is still coming.

Following the arrival of the Joker in Season 1, next week's (July 11) Season 2 debut will introduce Mrs. Freeze aka Nora Fries (sorry, Victor fans), as well as a number of map-altering changes, new activities and weapons to the game in hopes of pleasing the players that are sticking around until WB Games pulls the plug.

I personally didn't hate Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League when it launched back in February, but agreed with pretty much everyone who played it that it lacked the depth to make looter shooter veterans stick around and simply felt too generic for the source material being adapted.

Rocksteady's narrative and audiovisual expertise certainly gave it a polish and solid-enough initial impression that other competitors in this arena have lacked in the past, yet the core systems and mechanics aren't nearly as engaging as they need to be to support its live service ambitions. It is, however, more fun to play than The First Ascendant, in my humble opinion.

Post-launch support for the game has already slowed down, with smaller patches and dev updates becoming more and more rare as Rocksteady and owner WB Games figure out what to do next. That said, it looks like both the publisher and the developer are still committed to releasing at least all the seasons that were promised after launch - a total of four. Anything beyond season 4, however, is looking like a no-go, but the publisher probably doesn't want to kill off the game's remaining player base with the dreaded news. At least not yet.

You can check the full Season 2 roadmap and details below, as shared by the game's official X account:

The star of the show, of course, is Mrs. Freeze, Victor Fries' terminally-ill-wife-turned-supervillain, who'll likely come from another corner of the multiverse introduced in the game's main storyline. Of course, the ongoing (and likely to be cut short) post-campaign narrative will take Task Force X to another elseworld in order to face against Brainiac posing as Superman & The Flash. Later into the season, the main boss battle will turn into a Superman & Green Lantern double-whammy, which could potentially be a really tense one.

More melee and ranged weapons, as well as new Infamy sets, are being added to the loot pool, and those willing to buy premium skins at the in-game store are getting a few good ones. Plus, you're getting a battle pass that looks more attractive than the last one. As for Metropolis, its new elseworlds version is, of course, chilly, and will feature even more new Incursions. Long story short: You're getting more flavours of the same stuff and new shiny loot and skins to grind towards. If you've been enjoying the endgame loop, you'll be eating well for a while, it seems.

While the PC player base continues to dwindle in spite of some deep discounts, it appears that Suicide Squad: KTJL is managing to stay afloat as an online game for a while despite its financial underperformance thanks to crossplay and the more active community it appears to have on consoles, though numbers haven't been publicly released.