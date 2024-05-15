Netflix's Terminator anime finally gets a release date as it looks to answer the question: can humans make a good AI?

Netflix has finally offered up a look at Terminator Zero, its anime adaptation of the classic sci-fi series.

It's been five years since the release of the last Terminator film, Dark Fate, but since then the only new piece of media to come out of the franchise was Terminator: Dark Fate - Defiance, a real-time strategy game that seemed… fine. Back in 2021 Netflix announced that it would be making a Terminator anime, with The Batman co-writer Mattson Tomlin serving as showrunner, and finally the streaming service has offered up a look at the series. It's just a handful of stills, which honestly don't tell you all that much, but you can check them out below all the same. At the very least, even though there isn't a trailer, there is a release date: August 29.

First look at the 'TERMINATOR' anime series.



Releasing August 29 on Netflix.

Terminator: Zero, as the show is known, follows a currently unnamed soldier who is sent back in time to help save humanity. You know, the usual kind of Terminator story. This time, the soldier in question travels from a war-ravaged 2022 to 1997 Tokyo, and she's tasked with protecting a scientist by the name of Malcolm Lee - he's developing a rival AI to help fight Skynet's impending attack on humanity. "As Malcolm navigates the moral complexities of his creation he is hunted by an unrelenting assassin from the future which forever alters the fate of his three children," Netflix explains in a synopsis for the series.

Notably, this series won't focus on any members of the Connor family, so while they could always turn up as a cameo, don't go expecting something you shouldn't. The lead soldier will of course once again be facing off against a T-800 Terminator model disguised as a human. It might be an anime, but it's still the Terminator series after all.

Following that, in October, Nacon will be releasing another game set in the series this coming October, Terminator: Survivors, an open-world survival game specifically set during the first two movies.