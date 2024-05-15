Ubisoft has announced that the next installment in the Assassin’s Creed franchise, Assassin’s Creed Shadows, will be released worldwide in November.

Led by Ubisoft Quebec the game takes you to 16th Century Japan, a time when the country is heading towards unification, where brutality and unrest grow with new coalitions and corruptive foreign influences try to further their agendas.

The game features the intertwined stories of Naoe, a shinobi Assassin from the Iga Province, and Yasuke, a samurai of historical legend. You will discover their personal stories, meet historical figures, and shape the duo’s destiny as they usher in a new era for Japan.

As Naoe and Yasuke, you can master two playstyles, with each character featuring progression paths, skills, weapon options, and stats. Whether they embrace Naoe’s stealth skills or Yasuke’s combat expertise, you will have various options when approaching objectives. With Naoe, you will experience infiltration mechanics using light, noise, shadows, and changing surroundings to avoid detection. With Yasuke, you can take on larger groups of enemies.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows features an open world with various landscapes evolving through weather and seasons. You will travel through and to castle towns, bustling ports, peaceful shrines, and pastoral areas.

In the game, information is key and at the heart of your exploration. You will build a network of spies to unveil new areas to explore and hunt targets. Allies with highly specialized skills and abilities can also be recruited for missions, and you can create a customized hideout to enhance your network and train your crew. This includes base building and layouts to decorations and accessories.

Pre-ordering the game nets you an additional quest for any edition: Standard, Gold, Ultimate, or Collector’s Edition.

The Gold Edition will include the base game, the Season Pass with additional unlockable content, two upcoming expansions, and three days of early access to the game.

The Ultimate Edition will include the base game, the Season Pass, the Ultimate Pack, and three days of early access to the game. The Ultimate Pack contains the Sekiryu Character Pack featuring an outfit for Naoe and Yasuke, a trinket, and a mount. It also includes the Sekiryu Hideout Pack, five Skill points, and a Red and black photo mode filter.

The Collector’s Edition will include the base game, the Season Pass, the Ultimate Pack, physical content, and three days of early access to the game. The physical content will be a Steelbook, the World map, Naoe and Yasuke Figurine, life-size Naoe's Katana Tsuba, a Wall Creed Scroll, an 84-page collector's artbook, and 2 sumi-e lithographs.

The first gameplay trailer will be revealed in June.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows will be available November 15 on Ubisoft+, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Amazon Luna, and Macs with Apple silicon via the Mac App Store as well as Windows PC through the Ubisoft Store and the Epic Games Store.

Players who subscribe to Ubisoft+ or purchase the Ultimate Edition can get the game three days early on November 12.