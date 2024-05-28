Sakamoto Days looks like the next perfect anime for Spy x Family fans that want a bit more action

Love Spy x Family? Love cool action? Then you're probably going to be a fan of Sakamoto Days, which just received confirmation that it's getting an anime.

Sakamoto Days has long proven itself as a successful comedy action manga, so of course many of its fans were hoping that it would be getting an anime somewhere along the line. And now, it was announced yesterday that TMS Entertainment, known for a huge rage of series like Undead Unluck, Dr. Stone, Detective Conan, Sonic X, and a whole lot more, would be handling the anime adaptation of the popular series. The first trailer for the anime was released too, which gave a brief look at what you can expect from the anime.

Viz Media describes the series: "Time has passed peacefully for Sakamoto since he left the underworld. He’s running a neighborhood store with his lovely wife and child and has gotten a bit…out of shape. But one day a figure from his past pays him a visit with an offer he can’t refuse: return to the assassin world or die!" You can see why it should have some appeal for fans of Spy x Family, given the whole alternative family dynamic, though it should have a bit more action than the Forger family comedy series.

Sakamoto should also sound pretty familiar to you too, as he's voiced by Tomokazu Sugita, best known for roles like young Joseph Joestar from Jojo's Bizarre Adventure, Yusuke Kitagawa from Persona 5, and Sakata Gintoki from Gintama - clearly a voice actor who knows a thing or two about comedic roles.

The anime doesn't have a specific release date as of yet, but we do know that it will be releasing some time in January 2025, so you've only got a few months to wait before you can check it out for yourself (or, you know, you could just read the manga if you're impatient).