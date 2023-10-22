Assassin's Creed Red writer might have shown off the game's protagonist

We might have our first look at Assassin's Creed: Codename Red's protagonist in a new bit of art.

Just over a year ago now, Ubisoft revealed a game that many fans have wanted for years: Assassin's Creed: Codename Red, a title that promises to bring the series to Japan for the first time. We haven't heard anything about it since then, but the priority has likely been the recently released Assassin's Creed Mirage. But, as spotted by a user on the GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit, at the very least we might now know what Codename Red's protagonist looks like. The look in question comes from a banner on Pierre Boudreau's LinkedIn page, an "award-winning writer for Assassin's Creed."

There's no outright confirmation that the art is for Codename Red, but there are a few signs suggesting it is the Japan-set game; for one, you can spot a pagoda, a type of tower you can find throughout Japan, with the whole background covered in a red tint. Not to mention the character, a young woman, is holding a Japanese-looking sword. Boudreau's about section also says he is "currently working on Assassin's Creed: Project Red," which I assume is a mistranslation, but either way I think you're starting to get the picture.

Whether Boudreaus is specifically teasing that more Codename Red information is on the way, or if it's a classic case of "didn't think people would look at my LinkedIn to find out new things about the game I'm working on that aren't technically meant to be public," but given that we haven't heard anything about the game in a year, it's likely we'll hear something soon enough. The Game Awards are just a couple of months away now after all, so it's entirely possible we'll see something then. At least we've got the quite good Mirage to tide us over until then.