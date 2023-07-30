Assassin's Creed Red might be why Immortals Fenyx Rising 2 was cancelled

After reports that a sequel to Immortals Fenyx Rising had been cancelled, it now seems that Assassin's Creed Red might be to blame.

Earlier this week, a report from VGC claimed that Immortals Fenyx Rising 2, or whatever the sequel might have been called, had been cancelled, which Ubisoft itself confirmed. The intention for the series was to turn it into a franchise, with plans for sequels to explore other mythologies, with earlier reports claiming the sequel would be a Polynesian inspired spin-off. Ubisoft had already confirmed that with the cancellation of the project, teams and resources had been reallocated within the Quebec studio to other projects, with sources saying the pivot was towards its most notable IP. Now, according to Axios' Stephen Totilo, it appears that Assassin's Creed Red could be a big part of why the Immortals sequel has been canned.

"Asking around, I heard that Immortals 2's focus on Polynesian gods was promising and being handled well," Totilo shared in a tweet earlier this week. "But it sounds like getting [Assassin's Creed] Red done is the priority at the Quebec City studio." In a followup tweet, Totilo expanded upon where some staff had been placed in the studio, writing, "Notable that Ubisoft's statement says staff is being moved to unannounced projects, which I'm sure is the case for many. But the expectation from people I spoke to close to Ubisoft was that Red could use more people (as does Hexe) as Ubisoft bets on AC for its future." Andy Robinson, editor and owner of VGC, also said that he was told "that many Immortals leads are pushing back on being moved to AC."

As a reminder, Assassin's Creed Red was announced last year, and promises to be the first game to bring the series to Japan, a location that has long been requested by fans. Not much is known about the title at this point in time, and a release date is a ways away. In the meantime, Assassin's Creed Mirage is out October 12, and is looking like it will be a great return to form.