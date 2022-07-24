Immortals Fenyx Rising followup is reportedly a Polynesian inspired spin-off

The followup to Immortals Fenyx Rising is reportedly going to be a Polynesian inspired spin-off.

Another week, another drip from the leakiest faucet, sorry, journalist around, Jeff Grubb, as spotted by VGC. This time, it's about that supposed Immortal Fenyx Rising sequel that was reported on earlier this year. Except according to Grubb, it isn't actually a full on sequel that's in the works, but a spin-off.

Speaking on the Games Mess Decides podcast, Grubb said "Ubisoft Quebec's sequel to Immortals Fenyx Rising is not a proper sequel. It's more of a spin-off. The production name of the game is called Oxygen."

"It’s based on Hawaiian Polynesian culture this time around. It still has a God narrator. They try to still be visually stylised but it’s less of a copy of Breath of the Wild." Grubb also claimed that the game is currently in early pre-production, and that he's seen some concept art. And he said it's "coming maybe 2025."

Specific details outside of that are unclear, but unless it gets cancelled it'll be revealed in time.

Grubb's source also apparently knew about Ubisoft's decision to cease development on Ghost Recon: Frontline, the news of which was announced shortly before recording the podcast. Alongside Frontline, Splinter Cell VR was also cancelled, as well as two other titles that hadn't been previously announced.

Not only that, but an unannounced Assassin's Creed title has apparently been delayed, which reportedly stars Valhalla's Basim. And on top of all of that, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has also been delayed to Ubisoft's 2023 fiscal year. All of which doesn't paint a particularly strong picture for Ubisoft.

In our review of Immortals Fenyx Rising, we said "As far as next-gen titles go, Immortals Fenyx Rising is definitely one you should be adding to your list. It’s available on almost every platform - sorry, mobile gamers - and looks fantastic on the Xbox Series X."