Immortals Fenyx Rising, Commandos 3 – HD Remaster, Midnight Fight Express, more coming to Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft has announced the next batch of titles coming to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass.

Titles include Immortality, Tinykin, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Coffee Talk, Commandos 3 - HD Remaster and more.

First up is today's release of Coffee Talk, the coffee brewing and talking simulator we told you about earlier.

On August 23, Midnight Fight Express arrives as a day one title for cloud, console, and PC. The game stars a former member of the criminal underworld who is lured back into “the life” by a drone claiming they only have until sunrise to prevent a citywide criminal takeover.

Exapunks arrives for PC on August 25 and takes you back to 1997. As a former hacker, you have the phage, a duplodnaviria virus that infects and replicates within bacteria. You have made a deal: one hack, one dose - and there’s nothing else to lose except your life. Exapunks is the latest open-ended puzzle game from Zachtronics, where you will learn to hack from an underground computer magazine, write viruses, hack things, create puzzles, and more.

On the same day, Opus: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition arrives for console and PC. The definitive edition of the critically acclaimed visual novel-style adventure game now features all-new voice acting and takes you on an intergalactic journey that "transcends time through love."

Rounding out the month on August 30 is Commandos 3 - HD Remaster, Immortality, Immortals: Feynx Rising, and Tinykin.

Commandos 3 – HD Remaster arrives on August 30 for cloud, console, and PC. Available on day one with Game Pass, the game sends you to the battlefields of Europe. The game was reworked with 3D models and textures, improved controls, and a refined UI.

Available day one with Game Pass for cloud, console, and PC, Immortalitystars actor Marissa Marcel who made three unreleased movies before disappearing. To find out what happened to her, you will view lost footage and discover what happened to Marissa Marcel in the newest interactive game from Sam Barlow, creator of Her Story.

Tinykin is another game coming on August 30th that's a day one with Game Pass title. Available for console and PC, the game finds Milo arriving on Earth to find that he’s way too small, everybody’s gone, and a day hasn’t passed since 1991. You will team up with the tinykin and use their powers to create ladders, bridges, explosions, and more as you try to find a way home through the ant-sized metropolis

New titles coming to the service means some will be leaving. You have until August 31 to play the following games: Elite Dangerous, Hades, MystNBA 2K22, Signs of the Sojourner, Spiritfarer, Twelve Minutes, Two Point Hospital, What Remains of Edith Finch, and World War Z.