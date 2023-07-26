Immortals Fenyx Rising sequel reportedly canceled as Ubisoft shifts focus to major franchises

The rumored sequel to Immortals Fenyx Rising has been canceled, according to a report.

Citing sources close to its development, the VGC report states Ubisoft Quebec's title was scrapped due to "perceived challenges around establishing the IP."

Immortals Fenyx Rising - first footage

Furthermore, the company decided to work instead on its most "prominent brands." Such brands could include Assassin’s Creed, as currently there are multiple projects based on the IP in the works.

When asked for comment, Ubisoft told VGC it was "redirecting and reallocating some creative teams and resources within the Quebec studio to other unannounced projects." The copay said the "expertise and technologies" these teams developed will serve as "an accelerator" for these unannounced projects"focused" on its "biggest brands."

Other than that statement, the company had nothing further to add.

Last year, it was reported that a sequel to Immortals Fenyx Rising was in the works, and that the game would be based around Hawaiian Polynesian culture.

The original may have not been as heavy of a hitter as Ubisoft may have liked, but critics and those who did play it, seemed to enjoy it.

In our review of Immortals Fenyx Rising, we said that as far as next-gen titles go, the game was "definitely one you should be adding to your list," and that it "looks fantastic on Xbox Series X."