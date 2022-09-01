If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

How to unfog the map in Immortals: Fenyx Rising

Roll back Zeus' thunderclouds
James Billcliffe avatar
Guide by James Billcliffe Guides Editor
Published on
Fenyx scaling the Goddess of Love statue to unfog the Valley of Eternal Spring area in Immortals: Fenyx Rising

In Immortals: Fenyx Rising, the Golden Isle is under threat from the evil Typhon, who has imprisoned the gods, captured Earth’s mightiest heroes and laid siege to the land.

You’re the only one who can stop him, but that’s going to be difficult without unfogging the map to see where you’re going more clearly.

Watch on YouTube

The Golden Isle map in Immortals: Fenyx Rising is dense with collectibles, activities and quests, and navigating between them can be tough without a clear guide. However, luckily for Fenyx, you can defog the map with a couple of easy steps that aren’t immediately apparent.

Here’s what you need to do!

How to unfog the map in Immortals: Fenyx Rising

To remove the fog from the world map in Immortals: Fenyx Rising, you need to scale the giant statue in each area to complete an ‘Ascension’.

Once at the top you will reveal the map for that god’s area, as well as begin their main story quest.

The entire map of Immortals: Fenyx Rising, covered in fog

The different areas are as follows:

  • In the south, climb the statue of Hermes - Messenger of the Gods - to reveal the Clashing Rocks area
  • In the southwest, climb the statue of Aphrodite - Goddess of Love - to reveal the Valley of Eternal Spring area
  • In the southeast, climb the statue of Ares - God of War - to reveal the War’s Den area
  • In the northeast, climb the statue of Hephestus - God of the Forge - to reveal the Forgelands area
  • In the northwest, climb the statue of Athena - Goddess of Wisdom - to reveal the Grove of Kleos area
  • In the north, climb the statue of Zeus - King of the Gods - to reveal the King’s Peak
  • And finally, in the middle of the map, climb the Lord of Chaos statue to reveal the Gates of Tartaros area

Now that you’re loose in the Golden Isle, you can start collecting Coins of Charon to upgrade your abilities, as well as resources to keep you strong and healthy.

Tagged With

About the Author

James Billcliffe avatar

James Billcliffe

Guides Editor

James suffers so you don't have to. Whether it's raging so hard at Sekiro that he bit his own hand, or confronting a 20-year fear of zombies to complete Resident Evil 2 eight times, he creates guides and reviews for the biggest blockbuster games. He has a Masters Degree in Journalism and a BA in Linguistics that he never got a chance to flex until Wordle came along.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

Comments

More On Immortals Fenyx Rising

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch