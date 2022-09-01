In Immortals: Fenyx Rising, the Golden Isle is under threat from the evil Typhon, who has imprisoned the gods, captured Earth’s mightiest heroes and laid siege to the land.

You’re the only one who can stop him, but that’s going to be difficult without unfogging the map to see where you’re going more clearly.

The Golden Isle map in Immortals: Fenyx Rising is dense with collectibles, activities and quests, and navigating between them can be tough without a clear guide. However, luckily for Fenyx, you can defog the map with a couple of easy steps that aren’t immediately apparent.

Here’s what you need to do!

How to unfog the map in Immortals: Fenyx Rising

To remove the fog from the world map in Immortals: Fenyx Rising, you need to scale the giant statue in each area to complete an ‘Ascension’.

Once at the top you will reveal the map for that god’s area, as well as begin their main story quest.

The different areas are as follows:

In the south, climb the statue of Hermes - Messenger of the Gods - to reveal the Clashing Rocks area

In the southwest, climb the statue of Aphrodite - Goddess of Love - to reveal the Valley of Eternal Spring area

In the southeast, climb the statue of Ares - God of War - to reveal the War’s Den area

In the northeast, climb the statue of Hephestus - God of the Forge - to reveal the Forgelands area

In the northwest, climb the statue of Athena - Goddess of Wisdom - to reveal the Grove of Kleos area

In the north, climb the statue of Zeus - King of the Gods - to reveal the King’s Peak

And finally, in the middle of the map, climb the Lord of Chaos statue to reveal the Gates of Tartaros area

Now that you’re loose in the Golden Isle, you can start collecting Coins of Charon to upgrade your abilities, as well as resources to keep you strong and healthy.