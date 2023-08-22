Ubisoft's canceled Immortals 2 would have been a Zelda: Wind Waker-like adventure mixed with some Elden Ring

Sounds like Ubisoft's canceled Immortals 2 would have been a rather interesting game, going by a new report.

Speaking with Axios, two sources familiar with the game's development stated the game would have been rather large and set on a fictionalized version of the Polynesian archipelago, something previously rumored. The game was in development at Ubisoft's Quebec studio, which brought in Polynesian consultants for the project.

Codenamed Oxygen, Immortals 2 development had such scope that development time was taking longer than hoped, and adding to the timeline was the fact revisions were being made to the Assassin's Creed engine, plus it was a small team to start with. In addition, Ubisoft wanted to focus most of its resources on Assassin's Creed Red, and with that, you have your answer as to why the game was axed.

Ubisoft's focus on Assassin's Creed shouldn't come as a surprise considering when the game was first reported as canceled, it was said the company decided to work instead on its most "prominent brands," and that is indeed the case as there are multiple Assassin's Creed games in the works.

Despite the long development time and possibly a few setbacks, this past spring, the internal demo had several playable hours of gameplay - a point to where Ubisoft would decide whether to fund the game or cancel it.

When it came to gameplay, it was said players could create their own character, and they could ingratiate themselves with Polynesian gods. They would have been able to use various powers and shape-shift, travel between the islands, and would need to pay attention to how their actions influenced the land.

Immortals 2 would not have held your hand, and it didn't feature multiple markers on a map. Instead, it forced you to search and decide for yourself which direction you need to travel; however, tracking animals, following the wind, or using astronomy would help point you in the right direction.

As far as inspiration from Elden Ring and The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker is concerned, the game would have dropped the narrator, wouldn't have an emphasis on puzzle solving, and feature a story where player choice matters. Graphics would have been more realistic, which made the developers consider whether to rebrand it as its own game and not a sequel to Fenyx Rising.

According to what the sources told Axios, the game's cancelation came as a surprise to the developers, but with sales of Ubisoft games dropping in recent years and a slow release schedule, it's not too surprising the game was canceled, so that the company can instead focus a franchise that is a sure bet.

Last year, it was reported that a sequel to Immortals Fenyx Rising was in the works, and while the original may wasn't as heavy of a hitter as Ubisoft may have liked, critics and those who played it seemed to enjoy it.

In our review of Immortals Fenyx Rising, we said that as far as next-gen titles go, the game was "definitely one you should be adding to your list," and that it "looks fantastic on Xbox Series X."