Immortals Fenyx Rising and Roller Champions release next week on Steam

Ubisoft is slowly making its way back to Steam, and the next titles to arrive on the service are Roller Champions and Immortals Fenyx Rising.

Releasing next week on December 13 and December 15, respectively, Ubisoft started its move back to Steam on December 6 with Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Immortals Fenyx Rising World Premiere Trailer

Announcing the move back in November, Ubisoft soon followed Valhalla with Anno 1800 on December 8.

Immortals Fenyx Rising on Steam appears to be the Gold Edition, which comes with the Season Pass. The pass includes three narrative DLC drops: A New God, Myths of the Eastern Realm, and The Lost Gods. It also includes the bonus quest When the Road Gets Rocky and additional digital content.

Originally known as Gods and Monsters, the action-adventure released on December 3, 2020, to favorable reviews. It tells the story of the mortal Fenyx who, in order to save their brother, must stop the evil Typhon after he escapes from the underworld.

Released on PC and consoles back in May, Roller Champions is a free-to-play team PvP sports game where you tackle, and roll your way around arenas. You will get up to 100 miles an hour in speed, pull off wall-skating, and dunk in front of many screaming fans. As a Roller Champion, you will compete in a team of three against three. The goal is to take the ball and do a lap while maintaining team possession, dodge opponents, and score.