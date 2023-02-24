Ghostwire Tokyo, Uncharted: legacy of Thieves collection and more join the PS Plus Collection coming in March

The PS Plus games catalogue is getting a lot of new games in March, including Ghostwire Tokyo, Immortals: Fenyx Rising, and Tchia.

This news comes from the PlayStation Showcase, which dedicated a short segment to PS Plus and the upcoming titles coming to the service. In addition, there were numerous other reveals, including a new Street Fighter 6 trailer, as well as the launch of a Wo Long demo alongside a new trailer.

Here's a trailer for Immortals: Fenyx Rising if you've not played it yet!

So how good is this new injection of video game goodness? Well, Ghostwire Tokyo is a beloved game from Tango Gameworks which we really liked. It’s a paranormal action game set in modern day Japan, and is well worth downloading if you’ve got a PS Plus subscription.

Immortals: Fenyx Rising is equally engaging. A proper good Greek action game paced with exploration, puzzles, and a cool bird companion that we all tend to like. There’s lots of content here, so if you’re looking for something to waste a way few evenings to.

Enchanted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is coming too, and that’s obviously brilliant if you’re a fan of the series. Multiple games packed into one rad package, it’s the sort of thing you could download and waste away weeks with if you were so inclined.

Rainbow Six: Extraction is less exhilarating. A tactical multiplayer game where you and a squad of like-minded agents take on alien infestations across the world. There’s a good amount of difficulty and enjoyment to be found for a party of friends, but it’s sadly not quite up to snuff with the typical Rainbow Six standard.

Then you’ve got Tchia, which is brand new in March! It’s a tropical adventure where you can take control of several native animals of the island. It’s a cute and endearing looking game for sure, and considering you’ll be able to get it for the low cost of a PS Plus subscription as it comes out, it’s a steal.

All in all a good line-up of new games coming to the PS Plus Catalogue! But enough about what I think, what do you think about it? Let us know below!