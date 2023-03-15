17 excellent games are coming to PS Plus in March
The PS Plus games catalogue and classics collection is getting some fresh new games!
A haul of 17 new games are making their way to PS Plus, following a cheaky tease during the recent State of Play. This includes a whopping 14 new additions to the Games Catalogue for PS Plus Extra subscribers, and three beloved classics to the PS Plus Premium Classics Collection.
Each month, new games are added to the service for PlayStation Plus subscribers to download and play. As long as you have the required tier of sub, you'll be able to download a huge number of popular titles, all of which will remain on your account forever.
PS Plus March | 14 New Game Catalogue Games
Here all all 14 games coming to the PS Plus Games Catalogue, for those with a PS Plus Extra subscription:
- Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection
- Tchia
- Tom Clancey's Rainbow Six Siege: Extraction
- Ghostwire Tokyo
- Life is Strange: True Colours
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Life is Strange 2
- Dragon Ball z: Kakarot
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
- Untitled Goose Game
- Final Fantasy Type-0 HD
- Rage 2
- Neo: The World Ends With You
- Haven
S Plus March | 3 New Classics Colletion Games
Here are the three new games coming to the Classics Collection, for those with the PS Plus premium subscription:
- Ridge Racer Type 4
- Ape Escape 2
- Syphon Filter: Dark Mirror
All in all, it's shaping up to be a pretty good month for PS Plus subscribers. Especially with some new classics that people actually care about! It's also good to be able to download Ghostwire Tokyo for free ahead of its release on Xbox! What do you think of the lineup?