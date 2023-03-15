17 excellent games are coming to PS Plus in March

A haul of 17 new games are making their way to PS Plus, following a cheaky tease during the recent State of Play. This includes a whopping 14 new additions to the Games Catalogue for PS Plus Extra subscribers, and three beloved classics to the PS Plus Premium Classics Collection.

Each month, new games are added to the service for PlayStation Plus subscribers to download and play. As long as you have the required tier of sub, you'll be able to download a huge number of popular titles, all of which will remain on your account forever.

PS Plus March | 14 New Game Catalogue Games

Here all all 14 games coming to the PS Plus Games Catalogue, for those with a PS Plus Extra subscription:

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection

Tchia

Tom Clancey's Rainbow Six Siege: Extraction

Ghostwire Tokyo

Life is Strange: True Colours

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Life is Strange 2

Dragon Ball z: Kakarot

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

Untitled Goose Game

Final Fantasy Type-0 HD

Rage 2

Neo: The World Ends With You

Haven

S Plus March | 3 New Classics Colletion Games

Here are the three new games coming to the Classics Collection, for those with the PS Plus premium subscription:

Ridge Racer Type 4

Ape Escape 2

Syphon Filter: Dark Mirror

All in all, it's shaping up to be a pretty good month for PS Plus subscribers. Especially with some new classics that people actually care about! It's also good to be able to download Ghostwire Tokyo for free ahead of its release on Xbox! What do you think of the lineup?