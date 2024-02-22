We wouldn't blame you if you forgot that an Uncharted movie came out in 2022 and made around $400 million worldwide. We also wouldn't blame you if you forgot Mark Wahlberg was supposed to play Sully in that same movie. Well, he's now confirmed the second installment is almost ready to start shooting.

Naughty Dog's last two video game franchises have found success on both the big and small screens, so it only makes sense that Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions would want to make Uncharted 2 sooner rather than later. Whether they'll be able to start shooting this year remains to be seen.

Screen Rant recently talked to Wahlberg, who's been staying busy recently with movies such as The Six Billion Dollar Man and The Union, and were able to extract a golden nugget of information from him regarding the status of Uncharted 2. In spite of all the radio silence from Sony, it seems like they could start shooting as early as this year. "Actually," Wahlberg explained, "I just got a call today that they got the script in. I can't grow a real beard and mustache, but they said, 'Start growing your mustache. It's gonna take a while.' I'd be interested to see what the story's like, and where that adventure takes us. But I'm excited; I know audiences really loved the first one, so we'll see."

While critics and gamers weren't overly kind to the first Uncharted, Wahlberg isn't wrong in saying general audiences loved it; Rotten Tomatoes has the critics consensus at 40% versus a whopping 90% from users. Likewise, its CinemaScore back in 2022 sat at a B+ - very respectable for a video game adaptation.

A bigger question mark now that the script is nearly done (it's reasonable to expect further rewrites) is Tom Holland's (Nathan Drake) availability if Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures want to move forward with his fourth Spider-Man movie in the near future. Otherwise, the actor has been taking a much-deserved break from acting and enjoying the simpler life alongside Zendaya.