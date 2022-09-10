Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is coming to PC on October 19, according to the Epic Games Store

It looks like Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection may be released for PC on October 19.

This is according to the Epic Games Store which listed the date on the game's store page through the "Pre-Purchase Bonus” section (thanks, Gematsu).

According to the page, which has since removed the information and now has it listed as "coming soon," the pre-purchase bonus is a Fortnite glider resembling Sully’s seaplane. The glider is to be made available immediately upon pre-purchase, or you can wait until November 17 after it hits the Fortnite shop.

The glider will join the Uncharted-themed cosmetics made available for the game earlier this year.

This isn't the first time Epic has posted a date for the game ahead of an official announcement from Sony.

Back in April, the firm stated in a blog post the game would arrive on PC June 20. The date was quickly removed from the post, but not before everyone on the internet saw it.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, remastered for PC, contains Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Along with availability on the Epic Games Store, it will also be sold through Steam.

Hopefully, Sony will announce a release date for it soon.