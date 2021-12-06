Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves gets a Steam page ahead of potential release date reveal later this week

The Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection finally has an official Steam page, a few months after we initially heard that the compilation would be arriving on PC and PS5 in early 2022.

The game, which collects remastered versions of Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy was first announced for PS5 and PC back in September, after months of rumours that Uncharted 4 would appear on Sony's new-gen hardware running up to the reveal.

You can check out the Steam page here, where you'll see that the PC version of the game is in development at Iron Galaxy. Naughty Dog and Sony have previously mentioned that the PC version will release shortly after the PS5 version.

The game recently got an ESRB rating, so we reckon it could get a surprise release date announcement and launch sooner rather than later – maybe at The Game Awards later this week? We'll have to wait and see. PlayStation has announced things at the show before, so it's not the most unlikley idea we've ever had. It's better than another Death Stranding reveal, right?

In case you're a PC gamer, curious about these (highly-acclaimed) games, and you've not had chance to play them or try them out before, we've got a quick rundown for you:

Uncharted 4 finds Nathan hunting for Captain Avery’s long-lost treasure, and is said to be his last adventure as he travels the jungles of Madagascar to a long lost pirate colony of Libertalia.

In Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, Chloe Frazer and mercenary Nadine Ross head to India’s Western Ghats to locate the Golden Tusk of Ganesh.

Uncharted 4 on PC will no doubt add a healthy number to the 37 million people that have already downloaded the game on PlayStation platforms.