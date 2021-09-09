Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection coming to PC and PS5 in early 2022

During tonight's PlayStation Showcase, Sony announced Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection which is coming to PC and PS5 in early 2022,

The collection contains remastered versions of Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

Uncharted 4 finds Nathan hunting for Captain Avery’s long-lost treasure, and is said to be his adventure as he travels the jungles of Madagascar to a long lost pirate colony of Libertalia.

In Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, Chloe Frazer and mercenary Nadine Ross head to India’s Western Ghats to locate the Golden Tusk of Ganesh.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will be available in early 2022 for PS5. The PC version is in development with Iron Galaxy and will release shortly after the PS5 version. As these dates approach, Naughty Dog said it will discuss more details on the title.