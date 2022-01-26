Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection reviews round-up, all the scores

Reviews for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection have landed, and we have rounded up the scores for you.

Out January 28 for PS5, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection contains two games: Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy starring Chloe Frazer and Nadine Ross.

If you never played the last game starring Nathan Drake, it takes place several years after his last adventure. As a retired fortune hunter, Nathan is forced back into the world when his presumed dead brother Sam resurfaces. Sam needs Nathan's help to save his own life, and there's an adventure at play too that Nathan cannot resist.

In The Lost Legacy, Cloe travels to India's Western Ghats region to search for an ancient artifact known as the Golden Tusk of Ganesh. To keep it out of the hands of a ruthless warmonger, Chloe enlists help from mercenary Nadine Ross.

The updated PS5 versions of both games feature haptic feedback through punches, vaults, and vehicular traversal thanks to the DualSense controller. It's said you can feel the tension in rope swings via dynamic adaptive triggers even.

You will also experience fast loading times, enjoy 3D Audio, you can choose Fidelity Mode which allows you to play in native 4K resolution with a 30fps target framerate or choose Performance Mode which features a 60fps target framerate. There's also a Performance+ Mode featuring high-impact 120fps target framerate and a 1080p resolution.

4K television owners will experience a 4K resolution upscaled from a 1440p base resolution. HD television owers will experience a 1080p resolution supersampled from a 1440p base with improved anti-aliasing.

Reviews for the collection are posted below and are based on 10 being the highest unless noted.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection reviews