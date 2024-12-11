The latest trailer for Castlevania: Nocturne season 2 offers up some great animation, human and vampire team-ups, and best of all, a release date

Great news, Castlevania fans, Nocturne season 2 has a new trailer, and aside from just showing some pretty pictures, it also has a release date.

Back in September Netflix offered up a slightly vague January 2025 release window, and with that being right around the corner now, the streaming service has been courteous enough to provide a new trailer with the thing you really want, an exact date. You've not got long to wait now, as Castlevania: Nocturne is set to be released on Netflix this coming January 16, just over a month away now. You can check out the new trailer for season 2 below, which honestly looks incredibly good - lots of fun scenes with very impressive bits of animation, and the trailer is only two minutes long so you can assume there's even more in store.

According to Netflix, you'll be seeing many character from the first season again, "Richter (Edward Bluemel), Maria (Pixie Davies), Annette (Thuso Mbedu), Edouard (Sydney James Harcourt), and Tera (Nastassja Kinski)", who have "undergone great emotional or physical changes after their encounters with the devilishly sophisticated vampire cadre." Netflix continues to explain that in season 2, "Richter and his band of vampire hunters, now joined by Alucard, are in a desperate race against time. Erzsebet Báthory, the Vampire Messiah, who already seems invincible, seeks the full power of the goddess Sekhmet so she can plunge the world into endless darkness and terror."

The first season aired back in 2023, taking place 300 years after the events of the original animated series, this time focusing on Richtor Belmont, Trevor Belmont's descendant. Alucard showing up at the end of season 2 was a nice twist for fans of the anime adaptation, so I'm sure they'll be pumped for what's coming next. Netflix describes the series: "As revolution sweeps France, Richter Belmont fights to uphold his family's legacy and prevent the rise of a ruthless, power-hungry vampire ruler."