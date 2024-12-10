Warhammer fans rejoice, as Henry Cavill's 40K series is going ahead at Amazon, and the buff nerd is set to both executive produce and star in it

All of you Warhammer fans that are pumped for 40K after the release of Space Marine 2 will be very happy to hear that Henry Cavill TV show is going ahead at Amazon.

Back in August it was reported that Amazon and Games Workshop only had until December to come to a decision on that Henry Cavill produced Warhammer series. Well, it's December now, and a decision has been made: it's happening! The official Warhammer Community website shared an update today that the pair of companies have "finalised their deal." Answering their own question of what this means, the post explains, "Well, it means we now have synopsis and ordering for the stories we’re going to tell... yep, we said stories!

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"It might have taken a year but it was a year well spent! And what fun - sifting through the enormity of the Warhammer 40,000 universe, debating characters, story arcs and the thematic grit that underpins it all." In terms of when the first project will arrive, the post notes that it'll be "some years. Project One is about to go into development proper. So, next up is the script/s that will form the basis of everything else to come. Of course, as with all carefully crafted things, this all takes time... and trust us when we say, everyone involved is las-focused on getting it all just right."

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Cavill is attached not only as executive producer on the project, but he's also set to star in it. The former Superman shared his own statement on his personal Instagram, writing, "My incredible team and I, alongside the brilliant minds at Games Workshop, have been working away in concept rooms, breaking down approaches to the enormity and magnificence of the Warhammer world. Together, we've been sifting through the plethora of incredible characters and poring over old tomes and texts.

"Our combined efforts have led us to a fantastic place to start our Universe, which has been agreed upon by those up on high at both Amazon and Games Workshop. That starting place shall, for now, remain a secret. Watch this space, though—more to come in time!"

As vague as that "some years" line is from Games Workshop, at the very least the world of Warhammer 40K is getting an episode in the upcoming animated anthology series Secret Level, also an Amazon show, available to watch on Prime Video from today!