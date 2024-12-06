Marvel Rivals codes for December 2024

Marvel Rivals is a Hero Shooter - literally.

With a roster of more than 30 playable heroes from the Marvel universe, ranging from heavy hitters like Iron Man and The Incredible Hulk to deep cuts like Magik, Adam Warlock and the Gerard Way-designed Peni Parker, Marvel Rivals pits 2 teams of 6 players against each other in a variety of cooperative, competitive game modes.

Apparently no character is off the table for the development team when it comes to deciding who’s next, so you never know when your best-loved character is going to pop up.

But that’s not all, Marvel Rivals has also set out to buck the trend of free-to-play Hero Shooters feeling like a full-time job. All current and future Heroes are supposed to be freely available, while purchased cosmetic Battle Passes won’t be time-limited - you have as long as you like to earn all of the rewards.

Part of that ethos means the development team at NetEase Games is periodically distributing Marvel Rivals codes which give out free cosmetics and other bonuses to the community.

Below is an up-to-date list of every working code in Marvel Rivals, as well as all of the codes we’ve but have since expired so you’re not wasting your time inputting old promotions. Then we’ve also detailed how to use Marvel Rivals codes in-game, because there’s nothing worse than clicking around in every menu trying to find what you’re looking for.

Working Marvel Rivals codes

Here’s a list of the working Marvel Rivals codes:

nwarh4k3xqy - Iron Man Armor Model 42 Costume - Valid until March 5th 2025

How to redeem Marvel Rivals codes

To redeem your Marvel Rivals codes, open the game and load up the main menu.

Select the gear icon in the top-right corner of the screen, then select “Bundle Code”.

Input the case-sensitive alphanumeric codes above, then redeem for your items!