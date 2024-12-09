In January 2024, EA announced that The Sims Mobile (also known as TSM or simply The Sims when listed on mobile storefronts) would no longer be receiving new content updates. However, the game is still very much alive, with the official servers still hosting regular re-runs of existing events from the seven years the title spent in active development. So, unsurprisingly, TSM is still many Simmers' go-to choice for getting their life simulation fix on-the-go.

One drawback to playing The Sims on mobile as opposed to PC or console, however, is the lack of cheat codes. A staple of The Sims franchise, developer-sanctioned cheating is nevertheless simply not an option in the mobile iterations of the game, and while certain highly unauthorised hacking apps might claim to offer a solution, it's never a good idea to enter those murky waters.

So where does that leave fans of The Sims Mobile who want to expand their Sims' wealth quickly – but don't have a handy cheat console at their fingertips giving them access to Kaching, Motherlode, Rosebud, or even Klapaucius (there's one just for the oldest of old-school oldies)? Earning Simoleons the old-fashioned way, I'm afraid, but that doesn't mean that there aren't some effective tips we can share on how to make money fast in The Sims Mobile.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to make money fast in The Sims Mobile

Unlike mainline Sims titles on PC and console, The Sims Mobile features two major currencies: Simoleons and SimCash.

Simoleons are named after the standard in-game currency of the series for a reason: they're used to purchase things like furniture for your Sims' homes from the buy mode catalogue. Basically, you can think of Simoleons as the currency that your Sims themselves directly interact with.

SimCash is the currency that marks TSM out as a free-to-play mobile game: it's a premium currency that can be used to unlock features like additional character slots, expanded hobby selections and need boosts for your Sims, and new cosmetic and decor items. Unlike Simoleons, SimCash can be bought with real-world money, although there are ways to earn SimCash without opening your IRL wallet.

Completing tasks - such as career events and other challenges – will usually yield a mixture of Simoleons and SimCash.

If you want to maximise your earnings in The Sims Mobile, ensure that you're doing the following:

Complete new quests as they appear to level up your account until you hit the cap at Level 50, since each new level grants Simoleon and SimCash rewards.

Complete your "Daily To Do" tasks – you'll get three every day with a bonus for finishing all of them, and they also grant XP if you're below the level cap.

Complete the weekly timed quest, which always comprises five fairly simple individual steps. Each step grants its rewards upon completion, so you don't need to wait to do all five to start seeing the payout.

In addition to making the most of the in-game money-making mechanics, there are a couple of other sanctioned ways of earning SimCash in particular:

Watch ads in-app – this is probably the most benign way of earning extra SimCash, even if it can be a bit annoying.

Visit the Offerwall partner app via the in-game pop-up, which requires interacting with other apps and websites and allowing them access to your data in exchange for SimCash. It's… not ideal, in my opinion, but at least all the partners and offers involved have been vetted by EA and TSM's developers.

Of course, you can also pay money to boost your SimCash reserves from the in-game store, although like in most F2P games, the costs can be pretty eye-watering once you go down that road.

One last hot tip before you go: while you can spend SimCash to shorten timers for in-game activities, it's generally considered a poor use of your resources (especially if you've paid real money for them). Even though some of TSM's rotational events are notoriously stingy when it comes to giving you enough time to complete everything, spending currencies to shorten timers should only be considered as a last resort if at all.

Wondering whether to check out The Sims Mobile or its sister game, The Sims Freeplay? We've put together a handy comparison of both mobile iterations of The Sims going into 2025, to allow you to pick the title that best suits your playstyle!