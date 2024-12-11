Cyberpunk 2077's 2.2 update has some neat vehicle customisation options, but the best addition is easily that you can cruise around with Keanu Reeves now

Despite supposedly being done with the game, CD Projekt Red has just released Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.2, with a few neat additions.

Remember earlier this year when CD Projekt Red said that development on the much troubled Cyberpunk 2077 had finally finished, many years after it first started, and almost four years after it came out? Turns out the developer lied! As of yesterday the game received its 2.2 update, which includes some new vehicle customisation options, as well as "over 100" new options for character customisation, and there have been some changes to its photo mode as well. According to the update's patch notes, you can now change the paint jobs on certain vehicles through "Rayfield's CrystalCoat™ technology", which can apparently be used to "fool the cops and lower your NCPD wanted level!"

You can also now scan the paint job of other cars, and for a small fee save it and use it whenever you like. There's also a whole bunch of fan requested cars that have been added for purchase, 10 of them in fact, including the Mizutani Shion MZ1, Archer Quartz EC-L r275, and Villefort Deleon V410-S Cupé, though that last one is exclusive to Phantom Liberty. In terms of those photo mode changes, you have a bigger camera range, and can turn the camera's collision off too. Plus you can add in up to 3 NPCs for your photo, "with a list of over 20 characters to choose from." For V, there's new eye colours, makeup types, tattoos, and cosmetic face cyberware options as well.

There's a number of other smaller changes you can read about yourself, but the addition I like the most is that Johnny Silverhand will now occasionally appear in the passenger seat while you're driving (once you've finished Act 1), and yes, he's obviously a bit of a dick, but I'm still into the idea of cruising around with Keanu Reeves.

Aside from this update, the focus is very much on the next Witcher game at CD Projekt Red, with production on that one finally starting last month.