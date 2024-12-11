Remember when the voice behind Geralt said the titular Witcher won't be the protagonist of the next game? Ignore him, as the actor apparently "got slapped" by CD Projekt Red for saying so

Geralt voice actor Doug Cockle previously claimed that we won't be playing as the beloved Witcher in the next game, but it turns out he might be wrong.

Earlier this year, Doug Cockle appeared in a YouTube video where he answered a few questions about his career, and of course the topic of the next Witcher game up. At the time the voice actor claimed that while the character is set to appear in the game, he wouldn't be the player character this time around, which does make sense considering it's meant to be the start of a new saga. Except, well, Cockle might not have had all his facts straight as it turned out. Appearing in a video from Geektown (thanks, Polygon), Cockle spoke of his claim and walked it back after a telling off from developer CD Projekt Red.

"I did go online and I said something about this and then I got slapped by CD Projekt," the voice actor said in the interview in reference to Geralt not being playable. "I don’t know how true it is. I went off a rumor. I thought I’d seen somebody from CD Projekt say that Geralt will be in Witcher 4 but he won’t be the main character. And I don’t actually know if that’s true now because they came back and they went, ‘We haven’t put anything out there, don’t say anything.’ So Witcher 4 is a complete mystery to me. I actually don’t know."

Cockle also made sure to make it clear that the "truth is I can’t answer the question because I’ve signed an NDA. So even if I did know, I’d have to lie to you." These recent comments essentially puts us back to square one when it comes to things we know about the next Witcher game, but I'm sure we'll find out in due time.