Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection has a release date for PS5, still coming to PC in 2022

Sony has announced a January 28 release date for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection on PS5. It has also re-confirmed a 2022 release on PC.

On PS5, the game will feature three graphics options: Fidelity Mode for native 4K and 30fps; Performance Mode which targets 60fps; and Performance+ Mode which targets 120fps in 1080p.

You will enjoy instant load times, Spatial 3D Audio, haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, and fine-tuned rumble and resistance.

The Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will be available physically and digitally for the PS5 console for $49.99/€49.99, and those who purchased Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, or Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End & Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Digital Bundle have the option to pay $10/€10 to upgrade to Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Digital Version. The upgrade will be available starting at launch on January 28.

Owners of PS4 disc copies must insert them into the PS5 every time they want to download or play the PS5 digital versions. PS4 game disc owners who buy the PS5 Digital Edition disc-free console will not be able to get the PS5 version for the discounted price.

If you are a PlayStation Plus member who claimed Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End via PlayStation Plus, you are are not eligible for the $10/€10 digital PS5 upgrade.

The multiplayer mode in Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy will not be a part of the collection.

And finally, for those wanting to pick Legacy of Thieves up on PC, it will be made available on the Epic Game Store and Steam. More information pertaining to the PC launch will be revealed as we head into 2022, according to Sony.

The collection was announced back in September, and a Steam page for the offering popped up earlier this week.