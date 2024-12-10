Ahead of Kraven the Hunter's release this week, a new report claims what we already know: Sony's live action Spider-Verse is dead

Kraven the Hunter isn't even out yet, but a new report has made it pretty clear that Sony is done with its SUMC for now.

The SUMC, or Sony Universe of Marvel Characters, will go down in history for a few reasons, including having a ridiculous name, featuring films about characters that no one really cares about, and wasting a whole ton of money. Kraven the Hunter is still set to be the latest entry in the Spider-Man-less Spider-Verse when it releases this Friday the 13th (seriously? That's the date you picked?), but a new report from TheWrap essentially confirms that yes, this will be the last attempt from Sony at making a connected universe of Spider-Man related characters.

A top talent agent that spoke with TheWrap has reportedly said that Sony has "developed what they want to develop for now," and that it's now "really about the next Spider-Man film." That film will be Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4, a Destin Daniel Cretton directed flick that's set to be released in July 2026, and is obviously a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Sony just helping to produce it. Another Sony insider told TheWrap that alongside Spider-Man 4 being the focus, the company will also continue to hone in on Beyond the Spider-Verse, the upcoming animated sequel that's yet to get a release date, and Spider-Man Noir, the live-action Amazon series that has Nicolas Cage attached to star as the titular character.

What you'll obviously notice here is that the emphasis is being put back on Spider-Man, you know, the character that people actually like, rather than his villains or side characters that people are barely familiar with. After that though? Who knows! But I'm sure it won't involve Morbius.