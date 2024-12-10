Increasingly brutal deaths are back on the menu, as Final Destination 6 finally sees a release date in its future

It's been more than a decade since a new Final Destination came to cinemas, but it seems a date has been set for the upcoming sixth film in the franchise.

Remember when the Final Destination films were a thing? Well, next year Warner Bros. will be seeing if audiences are still into the incredibly violent and gory tendencies the films typically displayed. As reported by Variety, the film production company has set a release date for the sixth film in the series, titled Final Destination: Bloodlines, now expected to be released May 16, 2025, around five months away. Originally the David Robert Mitchell (It Follows) directed Flowervale Street was set to be released around then, but apparently Warner Bros. noted how that period is good for genre franchises, noting the successes of films like A Quiet Place Part 2, The Hangover, and The Fast and the Furious.

This latest entry into the once very popular horror series will be helmed by a couple of directors, Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, whose previous co-directing credits include… 2019's live action adaptation of Kim Possible. Individually Lipovsky directed a 2015 live action adaptation of Dead Rising, and Stein has written for the animated Harley Quinn series, as well as Hazbin Hotel, so it's a bit of a mixed bag between the pair of them.

Tony Todd was also expected to return as his iconic role in the series as William Bludworth, supposedly finally digging into his backstory, but sadly the actor passed away last month, so it's a bit unclear whether he'll be making a posthumous release - considering how close the film is from releasing, and that production started back in March, he probably will though. This sequel will supposedly focus on first responders, but again, details overall are still pretty slim. Considering we're less than half a year out from release, we can probably expect a release date soon, so stay tuned.