As the production start looms near, HBO and PlayStation Productions' The Last of Us season 2 has begun locking down new key roles.

The long-awaited casting news have arrived via the official Max account on Twitter/X, first confirming Kaitlyn Dever (No One Will Save You) as Abby Anderson and then Young Mazino (Beef) as Jesse. They're both expected to start shooting in February alongside the rest of the cast in Vancouver, Canada.

According to Deadline, Dever closed a deal back in November after emerging as the frontrunner for the major role right after the SAG-AFTRA strike. Regarding the addition of Mazino as Jesse, series co-creators Craig Mazin and Neill Druckmann said the following: "Young is one of those rare actors who is immediately undeniable the moment you see him... We’re so lucky to have him, and we can’t wait for the audience to see Young shine in our show."

Season 2 of the hit show, which is said to only partially cover the many events of the second Naughty Dog-produced game, won't premiere until 2025. So far, season 1 has already won eight Emmy awards. It could land even bigger wins next Monday, January 15, when the main Emmy Awards show happens. Both Pedro Pascal (Joel Miller) and Bella Ramsey (Ellie Williams) are up for 'Outstanding Lead Actor/Actress in a Drama Series' awards.

Up next for The Last of Us on the gaming side of things is a PS5 remaster of the second game (coming on January 19) which also includes new playable content such as a highly replayable roguelite mode that no one saw coming.