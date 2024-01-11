If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
FUNGUS SURVIVORS

The Last of Us season 2 has found its Abby and Jesse, more casting news expected soon

The much larger second chapter will start production in February.

Kaitlyn Dever in No One Will Save You (2023)
Image credit: 20th Century Studios
News by Fran Ruiz Contributor
Published on

As the production start looms near, HBO and PlayStation Productions' The Last of Us season 2 has begun locking down new key roles.

The long-awaited casting news have arrived via the official Max account on Twitter/X, first confirming Kaitlyn Dever (No One Will Save You) as Abby Anderson and then Young Mazino (Beef) as Jesse. They're both expected to start shooting in February alongside the rest of the cast in Vancouver, Canada.

According to Deadline, Dever closed a deal back in November after emerging as the frontrunner for the major role right after the SAG-AFTRA strike. Regarding the addition of Mazino as Jesse, series co-creators Craig Mazin and Neill Druckmann said the following: "Young is one of those rare actors who is immediately undeniable the moment you see him... We’re so lucky to have him, and we can’t wait for the audience to see Young shine in our show."

Season 2 of the hit show, which is said to only partially cover the many events of the second Naughty Dog-produced game, won't premiere until 2025. So far, season 1 has already won eight Emmy awards. It could land even bigger wins next Monday, January 15, when the main Emmy Awards show happens. Both Pedro Pascal (Joel Miller) and Bella Ramsey (Ellie Williams) are up for 'Outstanding Lead Actor/Actress in a Drama Series' awards.

Up next for The Last of Us on the gaming side of things is a PS5 remaster of the second game (coming on January 19) which also includes new playable content such as a highly replayable roguelite mode that no one saw coming.

Sign in and unlock a world of features

Get access to commenting, homepage personalisation, newsletters, and more!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.
Awaiting cover image

The Last of Us

TV show

The Last of Us Part II

PS4

Related topics
Action Adventure Bella Ramsey Blockbuster HBO Naughty Dog Pedro Pascal PlayStation Productions Pop Culture PS4 Shooter
See 1 more Sony Computer Entertainment
About the Author

Fran Ruiz

Contributor

Comments