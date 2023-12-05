The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered's No Return mode throws you into a brutal survival gauntlet

Naughty Dog has released a trailer showing off the No Return Mode included with The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered.

This new single-player roguelike mode tasks you with surviving as long as you can in each run, as you choose your path through a series of randomized encounters.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered - No Return Mode Trailer | PS5

Each encounter features different foes and locations from Part 2, all of which end with a tense boss battle, and there are unique gameplay modifiers for different encounter types.

You will decide on the rewards you receive after each encounter, how you spec out your character, and more and you can compete on a global leaderboard as part of a Daily Run.

Playable characters are Ellie, Dina, Jesse, Tommy, Joel, Abby, Lev, Yara, Mel, and Manny. Tommy, Joel, and Mel are locked in the menu and are unlocked at some point throughout gameplay. Each character comes with unique traits, offering a variety of playstyles, and you can unlock skins for them as you progress.

Another mode coming to the game is Guitar Free Play and it features unlockable instruments.

Lost Levels is another feature with playable sequences previously cut from the game. These aren’t fully finished levels but rather early-development slices that include developer commentary.

As previously reported, with the remaster, you can expect enhanced graphics, native 4K output in Fidelity Mode, 1440p upscaled to 4K in Performance Mode, an Unlocked Framerate option for televisions that support VRR, increased texture resolution, increased Level-of-Detail distances, improved shadow quality, animation sampling rate, and more. The game has improved loading times and features DualSense wireless controller haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

The original game's accessibility options return with the remaster, alongside new additions such as Descriptive Audio and Speech to Vibrations, the unlockable Speedrun Mode. Photo Mode also returns with the addition of dynamic lighting, Frame Forward, and Gaze Direction among others.

Pre-orders for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered start today, December 5, for the standard edition and the Remastered W.L.F. Edition.

Existing owners of The Last of Us Part 2 on PlayStation 4 can upgrade to a digital version of the remastered game for $10 upon its release. You’ll also be able to import your saves from the original game.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered releases on January 19, 2024.