A PS5 version of The Last of Us Part 2 could be arriving very soon, according to a database update

A PS5 version of The Last of Us Part 2 has seemingly been added to the PlayStation database, potentially hinting that the long-rumoured variant of the game could be in line for release soon.

Twitter account PlayStation Game Size claims to have spotted a listing for a “PS5 native version” of TLOU Part 2 tucked away in the backend of PlayStation Network. If accurate, this could hint that the game will be released very soon, possibly making for a nice Christmas present or a cool way to kick off 2024.

This definitely isn’t the first time we’ve heard about the game potentially being set to arrive on PS5, with one Naughty Dog developer's LinkedIn page and some comments from Last of Us composer Gustavo Santaolalla both having hinted that such a thing was in the works.

Whether it’s really a necessary thing to bother doing with the game is another matter, given, as noted by some fans reacting to this latest potential hint on ResetEra, that the PS4 version of TLOU 2 looks and performs pretty damn great as is.

🚨 PS5 ✅ pic.twitter.com/9Wc8dUI0dX — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) November 17, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

This isn’t surprising given that it originally released on 19 June 2020, just months before the PS5 arrived, meaning the hardware was arguably close to its zenith in terms of developers being able to wring the most out of it.

Then again, it does definitely look like there’s some appetite for PS5 TLOU2, with a number of users have responded to a comment wondering what fresh improvements it could offer with answers including some cut content, VR support and extra accessibility options.

At the very least, we’d likely be getting some similar revisions to those that came with The Last of Us Part I, a remake of 2013’s original The Last of Us, last year, such as updated models.

In other Naughty Dog news, it’s just one of the studios across the games industry to have made cuts to personnel in recent months, having cut short the contracts of at least 25 contractors.