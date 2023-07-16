The Last of Us Part 2's composer may have confirmed the game is getting a new release
No word on whether it would be on PS5 or not, though.
It seems like a new version of The Last of Us Part 2 could be on the way, according to an interview with the game's composer.
In a recent interview with Spanish YouTube channel Blender, the composer of both of The Last of Us games Gustavo Santaolalla seems to have accidentally shared that a new version of The Last of Us Part 2 in the works. If you haven't played the second game, Santaolalla actually had a cameo that featured him playing on a banjo. Speaking about this cameo, Santaolalla noted that, "In the new editions you can make me play certain themes and well, I can't tell you anything else," which certainly seems to imply a new release is coming (via Resetera).
Santaolalla's cameo doesn't have that much going on with it in the original game, he just sits on the porch of a building, so being able to interact with him and get him to play different bits of music would be a new edition to the game. Obviously there's no indication that this would be a proper PS5 release of the game, but if there is one coming it's probably safe to assume that's where it would end up.
The Last of Us Part 2 did receive a PS5 patch last year, but it isn't a dedicated version of the game. A new version wouldn't be surprising considering the original PS3 version of the last of us did receive a PS4 release as well.
In other Naughty Dog related news, earlier this week it was announced that Naughty Dog co-president Evan Wells would be retiring after 25 years at the company.
Naughty Dog is also working on a standalone The Last of Us multiplayer title, though a report from earlier this year seemed to suggest things haven't been progressing that smoothly with the title.