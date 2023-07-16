The Last of Us Part 2's composer may have confirmed the game is getting a new release

It seems like a new version of The Last of Us Part 2 could be on the way, according to an interview with the game's composer.

In a recent interview with Spanish YouTube channel Blender, the composer of both of The Last of Us games Gustavo Santaolalla seems to have accidentally shared that a new version of The Last of Us Part 2 in the works. If you haven't played the second game, Santaolalla actually had a cameo that featured him playing on a banjo. Speaking about this cameo, Santaolalla noted that, "In the new editions you can make me play certain themes and well, I can't tell you anything else," which certainly seems to imply a new release is coming (via Resetera).

Blender's interview with Santaolalla.

Santaolalla's cameo doesn't have that much going on with it in the original game, he just sits on the porch of a building, so being able to interact with him and get him to play different bits of music would be a new edition to the game. Obviously there's no indication that this would be a proper PS5 release of the game, but if there is one coming it's probably safe to assume that's where it would end up.

The Last of Us Part 2 did receive a PS5 patch last year, but it isn't a dedicated version of the game. A new version wouldn't be surprising considering the original PS3 version of the last of us did receive a PS4 release as well.

In other Naughty Dog related news, earlier this week it was announced that Naughty Dog co-president Evan Wells would be retiring after 25 years at the company.

Naughty Dog is also working on a standalone The Last of Us multiplayer title, though a report from earlier this year seemed to suggest things haven't been progressing that smoothly with the title.