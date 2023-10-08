The Last of Us Part 2, a game that doesn't need a PS5 remaster, appears to be getting one

The Last of Us Part 2 might be getting a dedicated PS5 version, as seemingly confirmed by a developer from Naughty Dog itself.

Back in 2021, The Last of Us Part 2 did receive a PS5 patch which made some slight improvements to the game, but wasn't a full on upgrade to the current generation of consoles. Now, though, as spotted over at Resetera, a Naughty Dog developer's LinkedIn page might have confirmed that The Last of Us: Part 2 is getting a current gen remaster. While the developer in question has now seemingly removed it from their profile, they did note that they were "responsible for overseeing the production of all outsourced environment art assets, weapons and interactive props for The Last of Us: Part One and The Last of Us 2: Remastered."

Obviously there is always the chance that this is some kind of mistake, so you shouldn't take the removal as outright confirmation that it's in the works. It certainly is a bit suspicious, though, as earlier this year The Last of Us' composer Gustavo Santaolalla did seem to also confirm that a new version is in the works, one where you can interact with his banjo playing cameo in the game more in-depth. Again, wait until there's an official announcement from Naughty Dog, but it certainly seems like that's the plan. It wouldn't exactly be surprising, as the original PS3 version of The Last of Us was remastered for PS4 just a year after its release.

It should be noted, though, that Naughty Dog is one of the numerous studios to suffer from layoffs, this time with at least 25 contractors who have seen their contracts cut short. No full time staff seem to have been affected, but everyone at the studio was instructed to keep quiet about the layoffs, and no severance pay was offered to those that were laid off.